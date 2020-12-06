DANETTA D. JONES (Age 92)
Peacefully passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020. Survived by her husband of 69 years, Leonard A. Jones; daughter, Renee J. Moore (Rodney); two grandchildren, Kimberly Bell (Christopher) and Jennifer Livingston (Thurston); and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20012, followed by a private funeral service live streamed at www.mcguire-services.com
. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.