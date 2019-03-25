

DANIEL AARON NATH



On Thursday, March 21, 2019 of Phoenix, AZ and previously of Potomac, MD. Cherished son of Robert Nath and Judith Nath; loving brother of Jennifer Nath Doc-Habany (Yehonatan) and Cheryl Nath (fiance Travis); dear grandson of June Sussman, the late Jules Sussman and the late Claire and Jack Nath; beloved nephew of many aunts and uncles; adored uncle of Talia and David. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb Street, NW, Washington, DC 20016 with interment to follow at Garden of Remembrance, Clarksburg, MD. Family will be observing Shiva at the home of Robert and Judith Nath on Wednesday and Thursday with Minyan at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.