Notice
DANIEL ROBERT BAER  

On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, DANIEL ROBERT BAER of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Cherie Siegel Baer. Devoted father of Ronni (Steven Elmets) Baer, Stephanie (Jeffrey) Baer-Spoden and Jeffrey Baer. Loving grandfather of Jacob and Jane Elmets, Sarah and Samuel Spoden and Ivy and Trudy Baer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services on Friday, May 8, 2020 as well as shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Rd., Rockville, MD 20952 or to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on May 6, 2020
