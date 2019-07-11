

DANIEL H. BEARSS



Daniel Hubert Bearss died July 5, 2019 at the tender age of 65 in his neighborhood of Adams Morgan in Washington, D. C. , after a three-month rapid illness.

Daniel was born in Detroit, Michigan and had an accomplished career as a librarian. He did his undergraduate work at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota and his graduate work at the University of Michigan . Throughout his 40 years as a librarian he worked at several academic and government-related institutions- including Columbia University, Bryn Mawr College and the United States Supreme Court among others. He spent his final 14 years as both a medical researcher and librarian at the National Academy of Sciences. He loved his work.

Daniel also loved opera and nature, and his interest in books and learning was life-long. He traveled extensively all over the world, to see unique operatic and theatrical performances and to remote areas of our fragile planet. Daniel respected and cared deeply for the environment and all living beings-adopting endangered animals around the world, to cite one example.

He is survived by his beloved mother, Joanne Frisbie Bearss; his sister Nancy Bearss and her partner Jennifer Lindsay; his sister Anne Vinkovich and her husband Craig; his nephew Derek Vinkovich and his wife Kristen, their daughter Harper, and his nephew Tom Vinkovich and his wife Holly. He is also survived by his beloved friends, who were able to give him incredible support, not only throughout his life but especially during these past three months. He was preceded in death by his beloved Father, Russell Bearss.