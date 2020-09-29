1/1
Daniel Benjamin Schneider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Daniel Benjamin Schneider  
Daniel Benjamin Schneider died suddenly Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at age 84. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Vera Ramaty; his daughters, Sara Schneider Hartary (Chris) and Dr. Rebecca Schneider Luria (Joe). Dan was devoted to his sisters, Ruth Goldstein and Edith Schneider, and was a loving grandfather of Meredith Hartary, Reid, Ryan and Robyn Luria. Throughout life, he devoted much time to charitable causes, and was everyone's expert on subjects ranging from wine to classical music. In lieu of flowers please send contributions in his memory to Protect the Adirondacks. Zoom Memorial Service will be held for family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved