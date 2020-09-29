

Daniel Benjamin Schneider

Daniel Benjamin Schneider died suddenly Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at age 84. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Vera Ramaty; his daughters, Sara Schneider Hartary (Chris) and Dr. Rebecca Schneider Luria (Joe). Dan was devoted to his sisters, Ruth Goldstein and Edith Schneider, and was a loving grandfather of Meredith Hartary, Reid, Ryan and Robyn Luria. Throughout life, he devoted much time to charitable causes, and was everyone's expert on subjects ranging from wine to classical music. In lieu of flowers please send contributions in his memory to Protect the Adirondacks. Zoom Memorial Service will be held for family and friends.



