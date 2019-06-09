The Washington Post

DANIEL CHARLES BLUM (Age 81)  

On Thursday, June 6, 2019 of Leisure World, Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Anita Blum; devoted father of Philip Blum (Joanne) and Larry Blum; loving brother of Herbert Blum (Elaine). Also survived by his grandchildren, Max, Sam, Bradley and Melanie; and great-grandfather of Peyton. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 10, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel in Olney, MD with interment to follow. The family will be observing Shiva on Monday at the residence of Philip and Joanne Blum. Memorial contributions may be made to the (www.heart.org).

