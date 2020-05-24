Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL "DAN" BOURQUE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

BOURQUE Daniel Paul Bourque Healthcare policy expert and advocate, died May 16,2020 due to complications of Parkinson's disease. Dan, 71, had the highest ethical standards, a generous spirit, and love for his family and others. He was an unparalleled communicator who drove consensus to facilitate change in the healthcare system. His strong work ethic began delivering papers at eight years old, and he would reminisce often of his time hand-cutting fries at McDonald's. He received full scholarships for all of his academic endeavors, starting with East Catholic High School in Manchester, CT. He received a B.A. in Economics from Assumption College in Worcester, MA and an M.B.A. from The Katz School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh. Dan spent his career working to develop a better health care system and to support non-profit hospitals. He started at the Indian Health Service and was staff on the Senate Labor and Human Resources Committee. He worked as Deputy Executive Secretary of Department of Health and Human Services for two years. As Deputy Director of the Health Care Financing Administration, he ran Medicare and Medicaid. He worked for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation managing a national grant program to support the establishment of primary care clinics and as President and CEO of the National Committee for Quality Health Care. He was extremely proud of his work in public service and the advocacy community. The latter part of his career was devoted to VHA Inc., where he worked as Senior Vice President for Public Policy and later as Group Senior Vice-President of Field Services. He oversaw seven regions covering half of the US and facilitated significant cost-savings and program development for member hospitals. He was a founder, board member and chair of the David A. Winston Policy Fellowship, a board member of the National Committee for Quality Health Care, the founder and board member of the American International Health Alliance and a board member of the Alpha Center. Dan successfully balanced his career with his devotion to his family. He was a wonderful spouse, father, and grandfather. He loved being outdoors, golfing, skiing, hiking, and biking with his family. He was known to be a fearsome opponent on the tennis court. He enjoyed long weekends on his deck at Wintergreen. He was active in many social communities, including the Chevy Chase Club. Devoted to his church, Dan was a congregant and former Senior Warden at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Washington, where he started the Senile Saints men's fellowship group. He became an active member of Emmanuel Church in Greenwood, VA upon moving to Charlottesville. He was a lifetime sports fan and loved attending Nationals and UVA games with his family. Dan is survived by his wife, Cherry, of Charlottesville, son, Jamieson, daughter, Catherine, daughter-in-law, Kristine, grandchildren Reilly and Laurel, mother, Lucille, brothers, Michael and Steven, sisters-in-law, Marsha and Mary, and his niece, Veronica. He is predeceased by his father, Paul and his nephew Lucas. Dan wished for donations to be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Charlottesville, So Others Might Eat in Washington, DC, or a in lieu of flowers. Upcoming details for his online memorial can be found at www.memorialservicefordan.com.

