DANIEL BOWLES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DANIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DANIEL DAVID BOWLES  
Daniel David Bowles, who was affectionately known as Sonny, passed away at the age of 89 on June 4, 2020. Born in Ashburn, VA, he married Evelyn Grace Montague. Sonny leaves behind Evelyn Bowles; their children, Daniel Ricardo Bowles and James Robert Bowles; grandchildren, Llowell (Tu) Maddox, Jackie Maddox, Danny Maddox, Raquel Bowles, Jamil Bowles, and Melody Miller. He also leaves one surviving sibling, his sister, Laura (Sis) Mallory; and a host of many more family and friends. On June 17, 2020, Marshall-March Funeral Home in Suitland, MD will host the wake from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will livestream the Homegoing Service at 3 p.m. from the funeral home website.www.marshall-marchfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Wake
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Service
03:00 PM
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved