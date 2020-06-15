DANIEL BOWLES

Daniel David Bowles, who was affectionately known as Sonny, passed away at the age of 89 on June 4, 2020. Born in Ashburn, VA, he married Evelyn Grace Montague. Sonny leaves behind Evelyn Bowles; their children, Daniel Ricardo Bowles and James Robert Bowles; grandchildren, Llowell (Tu) Maddox, Jackie Maddox, Danny Maddox, Raquel Bowles, Jamil Bowles, and Melody Miller. He also leaves one surviving sibling, his sister, Laura (Sis) Mallory; and a host of many more family and friends. On June 17, 2020, Marshall-March Funeral Home in Suitland, MD will host the wake from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will livestream the Homegoing Service at 3 p.m. from the funeral home website.