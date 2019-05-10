

Daniel Bruce Brandenburg

"Dan"



Of Alexandria, VA passed peacefully at the age of 70 on Saturday May 4, 2019 surrounded by family. The cause was due to complications of advanced lung cancer. A Of Alexandria, VA passed peacefully at the age of 70 on Saturday May 4, 2019 surrounded by family. The cause was due to complications of advanced lung cancer. A Vietnam War veteran, Dan was a medic with the US Army. After graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a degree in Finance, he moved to the Washington area after accepting a position with the Department of the Navy. A career civil servant, he retired from the DoD after 30 years of service. Dan is a survivor of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon that collapsed his office in C Ring.

Dan was married for 39 years to Cathy (Podruch) Brandenburg and together they raised two sons, Justin (Brittany) and Christopher. In addition to Cathy, Justin (daughter-in-law, Brittany) and Christopher, Dan is survived by two grandchildren, Weston and Hartley, a brother, Jeff Brandenburg, aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.

A lifelong fan of all sports, Dan was an active volunteer as a coach, referee, and umpire with the Fort Hunt Youth Athletic Association in Alexandria.

A celebration of Dan's life will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 South Washington St., Alexandria, VA on Sunday, June 2 at 1 p.m. Dan will be laid to rest at a date to be determined at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.