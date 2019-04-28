

Daniel L. Brown

November 21, 1958 - April 24, 2019



Daniel Lyn Brown died peacefully in hospice care at Holy Cross Hospital at the age of 60.

Daniel was born on November 21, 1958 in Washington, DC. Daniel is survived by his Mother, Margaret C. Brown of Washington, DC and preceded in death by his father, Linwood "Buddy" Brown of Washington, DC.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on April 30 at People's Congregational United Church of Christ 4704 13th St., NW with a reception to follow in the same location. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Daniel's life.