Daniel A. Brown, Sr.
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 4, 2019 with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, three sons, Daniel Jr., Leonard, Lyle; daughter, Carla; granddaughter, Marissa; one step-son, Greg; step-daughter, Yvette and a host of relatives and friends. Predeceased by step-son, Stanley. Homegoing Celebration will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Campbell A.M.E. Church, 2562 Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. S.E., Washington, DC. Viewing, 10 a.m. services, 11 a.m. Internment and services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery scheduled at a later date.