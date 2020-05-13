

Daniel Jefferson Cahill (Age 83)



Of Comus, Maryland, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020. He was the loving husband of 58 years to Molly Kearney Cahill.

Born on May 21, 1936 in Darby, PA, he was the son of the late James Bryan and Marie Schamberger Cahill. He graduated from Bel Air High School in Bel Air, MD in 1954. Jeff served in the U.S. Army in the 11th Airborne Division from 1954 to 1957. After his military service, he went on to graduate from the University of Maryland in 1961. Later that same year he married the love of his life, Molly.

Jeff began his career at Price Waterhouse and then taught at the University of Maryland and later Queens College, NY while continuing his education at Columbia University. During this time, he became a Certified Public Accountant. He next began working as a business consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton and then accepted a position at the U.S. Department of Commerce, ultimately being appointed the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic Development Operations. After his time at the Commerce Department he returned to consulting, and later finished his career as an accountant at The Washington Service.

Jeff enjoyed the planning and building of his home in Comus, MD, and he loved having people gather there. In his retirement, he tutored at Frederick Community College and spent as much time as possible with his family and friends. Living in the country gave him immense satisfaction, and he always took great pleasure in his beautiful view of Sugarloaf Mountain. He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed reading books on history. Jeff will be remembered for his sharp mind, sense of humor and love for his family.

In addition to his wife Molly, Jeff is survived by his daughter Leslie Cahill Bertolette, son-in-law Daniel Bertolette; and grandchildren Megan and Benjamin Bertolette, all of Walkersville, MD. He is also survived by many other wonderful family members. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the dedicated care and compassion they showed Jeff.

