DANIEL O'NEILL CAREY (Age 91)
US Navy (Retired)
On Monday, September 2, 2019, of Kensington, MD. Beloved husband of the late Sally Jean Carey; father of Dana (Doug) Orth, Kate (Frank) McLaughlin, Kelly (Kent) Miles, Lily (Brian) Cleaves and Dan (Angie) Carey, Jr.; grandfather of Erica, Frank, Colleen, Carey, Shannon, Erin, Laura, Dan, Zoe and Sarah; great-grandfather of Riley, Ava, Grayson, Owen and Quinn. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Sunday, September 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, 4900 Strathmore Avenue, Garrett Park, MD, on Monday, September 9, at 11 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.