

DANIEL STALLMAN COX



Of Washington, DC passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Sibley Memorial Hospital. His beloved wife of 36 years, Barbara Elizabeth Mintz Cox, was at his side. Born in Wayne County, West Virginia on March 29, 1936, he was son to Frank and Eulah Stallman Cox of Ceredo. Besides his wife, he is survived by loving sisters-in law Carolyn Lantz (Stanley) of Frankfort, Kentucky and Marcia Brown Mintz of Bethesda, Maryland, together with cherished extended family from Washington, DC to Honolulu, Hawaii and dear friends near and far.

A Memorial Tribute is planned for the fall. Service and inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

To honor his remembrance, donations may be made in the name of Daniel S. Cox to Holy Cross Hospital, c/o PULMONARY REHABILITATION PROGRAM, 1500 Forest Glen Road, #G051, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910. This program was a source of strength, hope, and friendship over the last two years of his life.

Please view and sign the family guestbook at