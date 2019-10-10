The Washington Post

DANIEL DATO

DANIEL PETER DATO (Age 94)  
WWII Navy Veteran  

Daniel, of Silver Spring and Rockville, MD, died on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Virginia "Ginny" Dato for 41 years. Loving father of the late Michael J. Dato (Leslie), Gina L. Dols (Stuart) and Anna Maria Dato (Mark); loving grandfather of Stephanie, Chase and Sydney Dato and Amanda, Angela and Anthony Dols. Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Resurrection at Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD on Friday, October 11, at 2 p.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ on Saturday, October 12 at 11:45 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Strathmore Hall Foundation in memory of Daniel Dato, Attention The Development Office, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, N. Bethesda, MD 20852 or online at www.strathmore.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 10, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
