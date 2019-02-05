

Daniel William Day



Lost his battle with cancer at the age of 74 in Charlottesville, VA on January 2, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Eleanor and William Z. Day. Survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Elaine Barton Day of Charlottesville, VA; three children, Lori D. Livesay of Madrid, Spain, Brian B. Day and his wife, Courtney, of Brambleton, VA, Kristen E. Day and her wife, Molly, and grandchildren Lola and Lucy Day of Evergreen, CO. Also survived by cousins Jimmy Delaro, Ann Delaro and Mary Rose Rosenberger of Baltimore, MD; in-laws, Kathy Parodi of Charlottesville, VA, Bill and Dorothy Barton of Winston-Salem, NC, Donna Barton of Charlottesville, VA, and niece, Maggie Barton of Columbia, SC. A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date.