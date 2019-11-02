DANIEL EISINGER
On Thursday, October 31, 2019, DANIEL EISINGER of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Norma Eisinger; devoted father of Howard (Linda) Eisinger and Arlene (Louis) Deutsch; cherished grandfather of David (Claire), Sarah Beth (Michael), Michael and Andrew; and great-grandfather of Naomi. Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Garden of Remembrance, Clarksburg, MD. Shiva arrangements pending. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Suburban Hospital Foundation or a . Arrangements by HINES-RINALDI Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.