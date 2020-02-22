Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL ERICKSON III. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

ERICKSON Daniel Hoffman Erickson, III Passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 in his home of 24 years in Sterling, VA. He was on born March 2, 1924 in Newfield, NJ at his grandmother's house. Dan grew up in Glassboro, NJ. He was the son of Dorothy Marian Hallett Erickson (deceased in 1988) and Daniel Hoffman Erickson, Jr. (SGT. CO. A. 315 INF. 79 DIV/American Expendian Force/2nd LIEUT 389 INF 78 DIV N.J. Reserves) (deceased in 1925). Dan was survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy (Dot) Davie Erickson, his daughter, Beth, son, Jeff (wife Shelley), his grandsons, Rob (wife Torrey and their daughters Alexandra and Josephine), Jim (wife Heather and their daughter Emma). As an only child he cherished his wife's extended family Dot's brothers, Jim, his Yale college roommate, and Steve's families and embraced them as family. Dan was an active member of the Boys Scouts and was selected to attend the first Boy Scout Jamboree held in Washington, DC. He was Class President and Valedictorian from Glassboro, NJ High School in 1941. He started college at Rutgers but soon left to volunteer to serve in the US Navy during World War II. He then returned to complete his undergraduate degree at Yale University in 1947. He continued his education by attending the University of Pennsylvania law school (LLB, 1950) and NYU for international law (LLM, 1960). He retired as a LCDR from the US Naval Reserves on his birthday in 1984. He loved his country and his military service and until his death he would often sing patriotic songs and would recite the Declaration of Independence. Dan will be buried at Arlington Cemetery. Dan was a corporate lawyer for Worthington Corporation (NJ) until 1967. While taking a family vacation to Bath, Maine he realized that using pumps designed by that company could be used to harvest seaweed in Maine instead of Canada. He resigned from Worthington Corporation and establishes his own business Resources Development Corporation (RDC) in Bath, but continuing to work with them on various initiatives. Wanting to utilize his education and his interest in international development he became a lawyer for the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Manila, Philippines in 1972. Noting a need for former employees in the Washington, DC area he was a principle for forming the Association of Former Employees of the ADB. In 1976 Dan jointed the Foreign Service (USAID) served in the Middle East and Africa and lived in Pakistan and Cameroon. He retired at USAID's mandatory retirement at age 65. Dot and Dan moved to Bridgeton, NJ in 1988 to be closer to the Erickson families. Among his many accomplishments there he was one of the six principle organizers of the 350th anniversary celebration (developing the New Sweden Farmstead and Museum) honoring the Swedish settlers arriving in South Jersey. The museum was formally opened on April 14, 1988 by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden and was accompanied by Governor of NJ Thomas Kean and his wife Deborah. Dan attended this opening along with attending and the group was honored that evening at Governor Kean's residence. In 1996 they moved to Sterling, VA to live closer to their children and grandchildren. Where ever Dan lived he was actively involved in/or forming Rotary Clubs. He was an avid gardener and often saying if he hadn't been a lawyer he would have been a farmer. He loved classical, patriotic and church music and was faithful church member and involved in local issues. . The Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Sterling United Methodist Church, 304 E. Church Road, Sterling, VA 20164 at 11 a.m. There will be a reception to follow to meet with the family in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers a donation in his name may be made to Sterling United Methodist Church (address above) or VITAS Hospice,1604 Spring Hill Road, Suite 450, Vienna, VA 22182.In lieu of flowers a donation in his name may be made to Sterling United Methodist Church (address above) or VITAS Hospice,1604 Spring Hill Road, Suite 450, Vienna, VA 22182.

