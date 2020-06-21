DANIEL GRADY



Daniel M. Grady

Passed away on June 2, 2020 at the age of 80, surrounded by family at his home in Rockville, Maryland, where he lived for 46 years. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Mary Tucker Grady. Dan is survived by his children, Daniel Joachim Grady (Jennifer), Veronika Grady Hansen (Ulrich) and Matthew Everett Grady (Brigette); and their children - Julia, Clara, Liam, June and Korey; and his sister Margaret Flatley.Dan was born in Worcester, Mass. in 1940. He graduated from the Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy at Tufts University in 1965. He spent time in India as a Danforth Fellow and in Vietnam working for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. He was a Professor and Chair of the Department of Political Science at Antioch College, where he also worked on Senator George McGovern's presidential campaign. In 1974, Dan moved to Washington, DC and became a Speechwriter and Legislative Director for U.S. Senator Howard Metzenbaum. Dan was a prolific storyteller and writer, whose prose flowed and persuaded. He wrote speeches for some of the great leaders of modern American liberalism in the U.S. Senate- including George McGovern, Howard Metzenbaum, and Daniel Patrick Moynihan. He was a top fundraiser for Democratic candidates and causes through his direct mail letters. Dan was known for being exceptionally bright, funny, and witty. An avid reader, Dan had a rare ability to speak knowledgeably on seemingly limitless topics in history, politics, and world affairs. He loved being with friends and family. He was kind, selfless, and indelible to so many. Dan Grady was truly one of a kind. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church Kensington Parish in Maryland on August 1, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only family will be in attendance.



