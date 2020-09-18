1/1
DANIEL HARRIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DANIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DANIEL JOHN HARRIS  
Proud WWII Navy veteran, loved in his community as the Honorary Mayor of Cabin John; Daniel "Danny" Harris, 95, passed away peacefully at his home on August 25, 2020, in Cabin John, MD. Danny was the devoted husband of 43 wonderful years to his late wife, Virginia Gosnell Harris, whom he called the "love of his life." He later married the late Margaret Louise Castle, and they had 16 years together. They were devoted to each other and an inspiration to their many friends and neighbors. Danny "Pop" was a loving father to the late Sonny Kidwell, the late Gail Money, Charles W. Kidwell, and Karen Gingell. He was a beloved grandfather to six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, two great-great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Services to be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please view the full obituary and sign the guestbook at:www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert A Pumphrey Funeral Home Rockville Inc
300 W Montgomery Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
(301) 762-3939
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved