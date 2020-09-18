DANIEL HARRIS

Proud WWII Navy veteran, loved in his community as the Honorary Mayor of Cabin John; Daniel "Danny" Harris, 95, passed away peacefully at his home on August 25, 2020, in Cabin John, MD. Danny was the devoted husband of 43 wonderful years to his late wife, Virginia Gosnell Harris, whom he called the "love of his life." He later married the late Margaret Louise Castle, and they had 16 years together. They were devoted to each other and an inspiration to their many friends and neighbors. Danny "Pop" was a loving father to the late Sonny Kidwell, the late Gail Money, Charles W. Kidwell, and Karen Gingell. He was a beloved grandfather to six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, two great-great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Services to be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please view the full obituary and sign the guestbook at: