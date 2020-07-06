JORDAN DANIEL B. JORDAN Died on June 27, 2020 at Clifton Woods care facility in Silver Spring, Maryland. He was 95 and suffering from vascular dementia. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Ruth Jordan, and his children Nicholas, Samuel, Rebecca and Anna, son-in-law Mark, his grandsons Isaac and Ethan and a score of friends who mourn his passing. Born in New York City to Rose Levine Jordan and Isidore J. Jordan He received his undergraduate degree at NYU and his law degree at NYU law school. He served stateside in the United States Army during WWII and his experiences with racism on the various military bases led him to a life-long commitment to civil rights. Dan was a life-long Democrat and would urge everyone to register and vote. After his military service he became a union organizer for the International Ladies Garment Workers Union and was a member of the union's first class for organizers. He came to Washington as general counsel for the mid-Atlantic region of OEO and afterward formed the law firm of Jordan, Powers and Lewis. As general counsel for the Textile Workers Union of America he won a landmark unfair labor practice case against the JP Stevens textile company. The NLRB decision in favor of the employees was upheld after his further arguments in 1967 for the US Circuit Court affected the collective bargaining rights of more than half a million American textile workers. He was also general counsel of the American Postal Workers Union and an administrative law judge for the District of Columbia Rental Housing Commission. A jazz fan since his high school days he listened faithfully to Rob Bamberger and his Hot Jazz Saturday Nigh program on WAMU. He was active in the community serving on the Board of Mary's Center. He was also an avid craftsman studying at the Penland school and working in wood and iron as a member of the Washington Woodworkers Guild and ABANA, A scholarship in his name for minority students has been established at the Penland School of Craft. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Daniel B Jordan scholarship for minority students at Penland, PO Box 37, Penland, NC 28765 or to Mary's Center in the District of Columbia. Service at a later date.He was active in the community serving on the Board of Mary's Center. He was also an avid craftsman studying at the Penland school and working in wood and iron as a member of the Washington Woodworkers Guild and ABANA, A scholarship in his name for minority students has been established at the Penland School of Craft. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Daniel B Jordan scholarship for minority students at Penland, PO Box 37, Penland, NC 28765 or to Mary's Center in the District of Columbia. Service at a later date.



