

Daniel B. Karchem



On Thursday, June 20, 2019, Daniel B. Karchem died peacefully, surrounded by his family at his home in Chevy Chase, MD. Daniel was a mensch, a beloved person of integrity, warmth and devotion. He applied his exceptional skills to his business and philanthropic endeavors, dedicating himself to award winning new development and historic preservation projects for commercial real estate and many nonprofit organizations.

Daniel was a generous philanthropist who donated funds, time and expertise to nonprofit organizations such as Easter Seals and the Washington Middle School for Girls. Daniel dedicated himself to rebuilding Camp Judaea in Hendersonville, NC, where the new cabin village has been named in his honor.

Daniel was the loving father of two sons, AC Raizes Karchem of Washington, DC, and Reuben Raizes Karchem of Brooklyn, NY. AC and Reuben devoted themselves to their father during his 16-month illness. They were his greatest source of pride and laughter.

Born on September 1, 1954 in Hollywood, CA, Daniel graduated from The Catholic University of America in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture. Daniel was a self-made man who put himself through college by working at a junk yard year-round and by receiving loans and scholarships.

The funeral will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Ohr Kodesh Congregation, 8300 Meadowbrook Lane, Chevy Chase, MD. Burial will occur at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD 20832.