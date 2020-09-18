1/1
KLUG Daniel Eugene Klug August 28, 1942 - September 15, 2020 Daniel Eugene Klug, 78, of Basye, Virginia and Bethesda, Maryland, was comforted by his loving, devoted wife of almost 57 years, Sandra Lee, and his adoring daughter, Melinda Lee, as he was received by our Lord and greeted by his beloved eldest daughter, Jacqueline Yvonne, brothers, Jim and Gary Klug, parents John Julius and Rosemarie (Kuntz) Klug, and other loved ones in Heaven on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Born August 28, 1942 in Wheeling, West Virginia, Dan was a loving brother to his surviving siblings Lemoine (Kay), Marlene (Ron), Judy (Carl), Hilary (Lisa), Mary Jo (Paul), Cathy (Dan), Bill (Maureen), Donna (Ron) and sister-in-law Peggy. He was also a loving Uncle and loyal friend and is also survived by numerous cherished nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Dan retired from the Washington Area Metropolitan Transit Authority (WAMATA) where he was Assistant Deputy CIO and trusted colleague for many years. After retirement, Dan worked in support of the International Association of Political Consultants (IAPC) and was an active member of the Basye Bryce Mountain Lyons Club, Bryce Resort Board of Directors, Blue Nose Society (Scotch Whiskey aficionado), Shenandoah Valley Music Guild, Friendship Fund (served several terms as President and member for over 20 years), National Democratic Club and member of many IT organizations. He was co-founder with Jim Cannata of the CanLug annual golf tournament and the BIGT Bryce Annual Invitational Golf Tournament (27 years). He was an avid golfer and devoted fan of the Washington Redskins. Dan was a gentle man and gentleman in many ways. Together with Sandy, he hosted many memorable dinner and holiday parties and enjoyed travels and experiences throughout the world. He was a devoted and loyal husband, loving and nurturing father, cherished brother, loyal friend and was adored and respected by all who met him. Dan was selfless and supported numerous humanitarian causes and helped his community grow and prosper. He endured and overcame many medical issues and his 78 rich years of life were true testimony of the power of family, love and faith. A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 22 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Joseph Gawler's Sons, located at 5130 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Washington, DC , with a 12 p.m. funeral mass following at Little Flower Church located at 5607 Massachusetts Ave. in Bethesda. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 2:15 p.m., 13801 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD.


