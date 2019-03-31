DANIEL WILLIAM KRISS
Daniel William Kriss, age 91, died peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Arbor Terrace assisted living facility in Manassas, Virginia. He was a retired captain with the Fairfax County Police Department. Dan leaves behind his son, Raymond K. (Meg), of Centreville and son-in-law, Gerald P. Burns (Norma Jean) of Jeffersonton. He is also survived by grandchildren, Wendi M. (Eric) of Warrenton, Kathleen Burns of Manassas, Daniel P. (Jenn) of Fairfax and Alexandra E. Kriss of Reston and great-grandchild, Haley Verrilli-Banther.
Family will receive guests, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden Street, Herndon, VA. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 3 at Adams-Green Funeral Home followed by interment at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Herndon. Full biography and condolences at www.adamsgreen.com
.