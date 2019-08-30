DANIEL RAYMOND KRUK
On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, Daniel Raymond Kruk, age 76, of Alexandria, VA passed away. Beloved husband of Joan L. Kruk. Loving father of Jeannette A. Creger and Aileen L. Smith
and her husband Kevin S. Smith. Dear grandfather of Christopher L. Creger, Jeremy M. Creger, Caitlin L. Smith, and Madison A. Smith. Daniel R. Kruk served his country proudly in the U.S. Coast Guard and in a Federal Intelligence agency for over 50 years. He enjoyed the outdoors and being with his family and friends in the mountains and at the beach. He will be greatly missed and forever cherished by all.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Demaine Funeral Home,520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA 22314 on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Basilica of St. Mary, 310 S. Royal St., Alexandria, VA 22314. Interment Private in Nanticoke, PA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .