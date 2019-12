Daniel E. Lewis



He was born July 6, 1926 and passed away December 21, 2019. He was 93 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Lewis; and sons Richard and George Lewis.

The funeral service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Silver Springs, MD. He will be buried at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Adelphi. MD.