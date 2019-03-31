DANIEL E. LONG
Dan Long, 70, died peacefully on March 24, 2019 in Bowie, MD. He worked for many years at the U.S. General Accounting office, then had a private psychotherapy practice. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Wyeth Long of Collington, and his daughter, Lara, and two grandchildren in North Carolina. His memorial service is at Collington,10450 Lottsford Rd., Bowie, MD on April 13 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to the Annapolis Chorale, 108 Chase St., Annapolis, MD 21401.