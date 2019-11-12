

Daniel Lungociu (Age 78)



Of Frederick, passed from this life on Sunday, November 10, at his home. He was the husband to Marie Lungociu. Born on October 26, 1941, in Canton, OH, he was the son of the late Nicholas Lungociu and Sylvia (Nan) Lungociu.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Stephanie Berkovits and her husband Lee; son, Brian Lungociu and his wife Jennifer; granddaughters, Alyce and Leighton Lungociu; four siblings, Linda Jackson and her husband David, Rodica Cipu and her husband Thomas, Cornelius Lungociu and partner Renee Mardesich, and Michael Lungociu and his wife Kimberly; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 14, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 112 E. Second Street, Frederick,Father Kevin Farmer officiating. A private interment will be held at a future date at St. Luke's (Winter's) Lutheran Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are strongly suggested, in his name, to: Donation Processing, , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

