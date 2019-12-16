The Washington Post

passed away on December 14, 2019. We mourn the death of Daniel Markoff who would be 93 years old this Thursday. Father of Jody Shapiro. Burial is 1 p.m., at Parklawn Cemetery, Menorah Gardens, Rockville, MD this Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Shiva Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 3914 Rickover Road, Silver Spring, MD - the family home. There will be a third Shiva at Jody and Steve Shapiro's home Thursday evening, 402 Little Quarry Road, Gaithersburg, MD. Danny is survived by his wife Geri Markoff, his three children Jody (Steve Shapiro), Brad Markoff (Hazel), and Douglas Markoff. There are seven grandchildren (Arielle, Solly, Andrew, Paul, Sam, Ryan and Jake) and two great grandchildren (John and Ben). Donations can be made to Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Congregation, Bethesda, MD or HIAS.

