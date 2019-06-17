

Daniel McAuliffe(age 84)



On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, Danny McAuliffe of Lanham, MD, passed away, surrounded by his family. Danny was born in Castleisland, Co. Kerry, Ireland. He is survived by his wife, Mickie, daughters, Teresa Flynn (John), Anne Marie McQuade (Ed), and Betty Taylor (Tim), his grandchildren, Dan and Mike McQuade, Patsy, Jack and Michael Flynn, and Matt and Reilly Taylor, his brothers, Patrick, Jack (Joan), Jim (Bernadette), Tom and Neil (Norrie), brother-in-law, Jim McDonough, and many nieces and nephews both here and in Ireland. He is preceded in death by his son, Dan Dan and sister, Betty Moriarty. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, 9 a.m to 11 a.m., and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 5202 43rd Avenue, Hyattsville MD. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven, 13801 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.