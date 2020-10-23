

Daniel Henry Murray "Danny" (Age 82)

Passed peacefully on October 16, 2020 at his home in Arlington, Virginia, surrounded by family. He was born on August 2, 1938 to Joseph and Maru Murray in Brooklyn, New York. Danny received his education at Mount St. Mary's College, C.W. Post College, and Fordham Law School. While attending night school he worked as a US Postal Carrier and later at Grumman on Long Island. He began his legal career in the Office of the U.S. Senate Legislative Counsel where he worked for 11 years. After his Senate service, he worked in government relations for Sprint, Bell South and the Dutko Group. Danny touched many lives with his kindness, sense of humor and love of life. He was an avid golfer and baseball fan. He enjoyed reading, politics, history and sharing time with his children and grandchildren as well as a pint of Guinness with his many friends. He is survived by his wife, Donna, and five children: Daniel "Joe" of Port St. Lucie, FL, David "Ty" of Alexandria, VA, Terence of Wilmington, NC, Michael (Yazmin) of Arlington, VA, and Lisa (Louis) Rose of Arlington, VA, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will receive family and friends on Friday, October 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Murphy's Funeral Home, Arlington, VA. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Arlington on Saturday, October 31, at 10:30 a.m.



