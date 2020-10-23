1/1
DANIEL MURRAY
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DANIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Daniel Henry Murray   "Danny" (Age 82)   
Passed peacefully on October 16, 2020 at his home in Arlington, Virginia, surrounded by family. He was born on August 2, 1938 to Joseph and Maru Murray in Brooklyn, New York. Danny received his education at Mount St. Mary's College, C.W. Post College, and Fordham Law School. While attending night school he worked as a US Postal Carrier and later at Grumman on Long Island. He began his legal career in the Office of the U.S. Senate Legislative Counsel where he worked for 11 years. After his Senate service, he worked in government relations for Sprint, Bell South and the Dutko Group. Danny touched many lives with his kindness, sense of humor and love of life. He was an avid golfer and baseball fan. He enjoyed reading, politics, history and sharing time with his children and grandchildren as well as a pint of Guinness with his many friends. He is survived by his wife, Donna, and five children: Daniel "Joe" of Port St. Lucie, FL, David "Ty" of Alexandria, VA, Terence of Wilmington, NC, Michael (Yazmin) of Arlington, VA, and Lisa (Louis) Rose of Arlington, VA, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will receive family and friends on Friday, October 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Murphy's Funeral Home, Arlington, VA. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Arlington on Saturday, October 31, at 10:30 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
7039204800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved