Daniel Christopher Nugent

(Age 24)



On February 14, 2019, Daniel Nugent died of an undiagnosed neurological disease. Many were inspired by his courage and the strength he showed throughout a long six year battle. He was funny and had an infectious laugh. He lived for snowboarding. He saw the good in everyone and was passionate about helping others. He showed an unbelievable will to survive.

He graduated from Oakton High School, where he served as a Best Buddies mentor, dove on the Oakton Swim & Dive Team and ran for the Cross Country Team. He was active with both Young Life and the Vale United Methodist Youth group. He completed his freshman year at James Madison University but was unable to return due to the sudden onset of his neurological illness.

He is survived by his parents, Paul Nugent and Grace Highman; his stepparents, Lou Nugent and Michael Highman; and his siblings, John Nugent, Michael Nugent, Christina Volk, Nicholas Highman, Katie Barnett and Kevin Gibson.

Visitation at Vale United Methodist Church, Oakton, VA on Thursday, February 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

Celebration of Life at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Reston, VA on Friday, March 1, 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Daniel Nugent appreciated to Johns Hopkins Ataxia Center - Neurology or to Wintergreen Adaptive Sports.