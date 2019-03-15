ANTHONY O'BRIEN "Dan" (Age 76)
Of Mt. Vernon, Virginia, passed away on March 8, 2019, after complications of lung cancer.
Dan was born on March 5, 1943, in Dorchester, MA, to Daniel A. and Evelyn Mulligan O'Brien. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Barbara Freggens O'Brien; cherished father of Daniel Anthony III (Lori) of Cary, NC, Rory Patrick (Kelly) of Mt. Lebanon, PA.; adored grandfather of Colin Michael, Owen Patrick, Jack Cameron, and Quin Nolan. He is also survived by his brother, Edward J. O'Brien, (Fanny) of Norwell, MA. and Goddaughter, Jennifer Lane Levitt.
Dan was a graduate of Boston College and received his Masters of Public Administration from the University of Michigan
. Dan served as an Army Intelligence Officer, Headquarters Staff, U.S. Army Pacific during the Vietnam era. He worked as budget Director for IRS before transferring to the U.S. Treasury Department as Director of International Division.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 18, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8710 Mount Vernon Highway, Alexandria, VA. Family will receive friends at 10 a.m. for visitation at the church. Interment will be in New Brunswick, NJ at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services or the American Institute for Cancer Research. Online guestbook at www.novacremate.com