Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL "Dan" O'BRIEN.



ANTHONY O'BRIEN "Dan" (Age 76)



Of Mt. Vernon, Virginia, passed away on March 8, 2019, after complications of lung cancer.

Dan was born on March 5, 1943, in Dorchester, MA, to Daniel A. and Evelyn Mulligan O'Brien. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Barbara Freggens O'Brien; cherished father of Daniel Anthony III (Lori) of Cary, NC, Rory Patrick (Kelly) of Mt. Lebanon, PA.; adored grandfather of Colin Michael, Owen Patrick, Jack Cameron, and Quin Nolan. He is also survived by his brother, Edward J. O'Brien, (Fanny) of Norwell, MA. and Goddaughter, Jennifer Lane Levitt.

Dan was a graduate of Boston College and received his Masters of Public Administration from the University of Michigan . Dan served as an Army Intelligence Officer, Headquarters Staff, U.S. Army Pacific during the Vietnam era. He worked as budget Director for IRS before transferring to the U.S. Treasury Department as Director of International Division.