

Daniel Anthony O'Donohue

October 27, 1931 - May 16, 2019



Daniel O'Donohue served as Ambassador to Thailand and Burma, Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asian Affairs and retired as a Career Minister. Posts also included Korea, Ghana and Italy. Dan was active in his church and devoted to his family.

Amb. O'Donohue is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary; his children, Daniel (Kathleen), Joan (Douglas) McCuistion, Father John, Thomas (Lorrie), and Michael (Lynn); 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Margaret Whitehead, Joan Buchanan and Gerald.

Viewing Monday, May 20, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield, VA.

Funeral Mass Tuesday, May 21, 10:30 a.m., Queen of Apostles, Alexandria, VA. Burial 2 p.m., Rock Creek Cemetery, Washington, DC.