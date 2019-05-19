The Washington Post

DANIEL O'DONOHUE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL O'DONOHUE.
Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA
22151
(703)-941-9428
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
View Map
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Queen of Apostles
Alexandria, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Daniel Anthony O'Donohue  
October 27, 1931 - May 16, 2019  
 

Daniel O'Donohue served as Ambassador to Thailand and Burma, Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asian Affairs and retired as a Career Minister. Posts also included Korea, Ghana and Italy. Dan was active in his church and devoted to his family.
Amb. O'Donohue is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary; his children, Daniel (Kathleen), Joan (Douglas) McCuistion, Father John, Thomas (Lorrie), and Michael (Lynn); 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Margaret Whitehead, Joan Buchanan and Gerald.
Viewing Monday, May 20, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield, VA.
Funeral Mass Tuesday, May 21, 10:30 a.m., Queen of Apostles, Alexandria, VA. Burial 2 p.m., Rock Creek Cemetery, Washington, DC.
Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Springfield, VA   (703) 941-9428
funeral home direction icon