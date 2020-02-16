

DaniEl Payne Oppenheim

(Age 91)



A Washington native and beloved father of Vicki Oppenheim, died of pneumonia and sepsis on February 13, 2020 at the Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Son of the late S. Chesterfield Oppenheim (GWU law professor) and Morgery Oppenheim. Also survived by cousin, Harry Paston; cousin, Greta Goldberger; friends, Art Cohen and Dale Johnson; former son-in-law, Mark Michalica; the Topalian Family; and others. His first marriage to Joan Matey Mallory ended in divorce. His late wife, Elsie Topalian Oppenheim, died in 2009.

He graduated from the Sidwell Friends School in 1946; graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Haverford College in 1950 and earned a master's in 1951; taught the history of music at Yale Graduate School; and received a law degree from the Yale Law School in 1961. He practiced anti-trust law in D.C. until 1984, and then became a fine arts consultant. Society of the Cincinnati member. Memorial Gathering: Sunday, May 17, at 2 p.m., Watergate Gallery, 2552 Virginia Ave., NW.