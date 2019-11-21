PEYSER Colonel DANIEL BARDO PEYSER Colonel Daniel Bardo Peyser, a World War II veteran, died on November 15, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side. He was 93 years old. Colonel Peyser, the son of Michael Bardo and Lillian Lois (née Levy) Peyser, was born in Queens, New York on April 21, 1926. He began his military service during World War II when he volunteered for the draft shortly after his 18th birthday and was assigned to the Navy. He served on a patrol craft in the South Atlantic and Caribbean, with duties including convoy of merchant ships, anti-submarine patrol, and air-sea rescue. After the war, he attended Brooklyn Law School on the G.I. Bill, while serving in the Army Reserves. Upon graduating from law school in 1951, he was commissioned in the Air Force. He served as a JAG, obtained his M.S. from George Washington University, and traveled the world, living in places such as Japan, Greece and Taiwan. Along the way, he became fluent in Mandarin and conversant in Greek. Upon retiring from military service in 1979, Colonel Peyser continued to serve the country as a civilian employee of the federal government, including as General Counsel for the Metric Board, General Counsel for the General Services Administration, and Deputy to the Inspector General and Counsel to the Office of the Inspector General of the Small Business Administration, until his retirement in 1994. Dan enjoyed fixing everything in the house that broke, reading voraciously, going to car shows with his best friend, Chuck, and having weekly lunches at Taco Bell with his brothers-in-law. He also was committed to playing devil's advocate (with absolutely anyone who would participate), enjoying red wine and dark chocolate ("for purely medicinal purposes"), and giving wise advice (but only when asked). Colonel Peyser is survived by his wife of 57 years, Irene (née Sarris); son Michael Bardo Peyser and his wife Holly Marie (née Ryan); daughter Eleni Sarris Peyser and her husband Jeffrey Nelson Thomas; and daughter Lilyanna Lois Peyser and her husband Eric DeWitt Shiflett. He leaves behind three grandsons, Daniel Bardo and Peter Michael Peyser, and Alexander DeWitt Shiflett; and one granddaughter, Eviana Irene Shiflett. He also took great joy in his 20 nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his sister Jeanne Claire (née Peyser) Kaiser and her husband Alexander Kaiser. The viewing will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church at 3149 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, VA. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. immediately following the viewing. Interment will take place in Spring/Summer 2020 at Arlington National Cemetery, where Colonel Peyser will receive Full Military Honors.Interment will take place in Spring/Summer 2020 at Arlington National Cemetery, where Colonel Peyser will receive Full Military Honors.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 21, 2019