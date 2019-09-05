

DANIEL EUGENE PITTMAN



Daniel Eugene Pittman passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Woodbridge, Virginia. He was born November 2, 1977 in Alexandria, VA to Katherine C. Pittman and Darrell Eugene Kyle. He lived in Woodbridge, Virginia, attended Thomas Alva Edison Highschool. He worked for 7 years as an Electrician with the Local 26 IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers). He lived life to the fullest and valued family above all else. His biggest pleasures came from riding free on his motorcycle and spending time with friends and family in front of a grill. When Daniel "Dan' considered you a friend it was lifelong.

He is survived by his better half of 15 years, Jessica Redding; three children, Peyton Jamal (13), daughters Tierney (11) and Alexis (1). He is also survived by his twin brother Dennis Pittman (Lyndsay); sisters Karmella Pittman and Kanesha Pittman; nieces Danise, Kayla, Delaiah, Kimberly, Maddie, Carlee; nephews Dionysius, Kimball, Ean, in addition to the host of aunts, uncles, and cousins, including but not limited to; the Pittmans, O'Connors, Derricks, Kyles, and Smith s.

Family, friends, and those who would like to show respect and condolences are welcome to join in the service to be held at Highview Christian Fellowship, 4100 Hunt Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September, 7, 2019 to reminisce, grieve, support, and fellowship. The family asks that in lieu of floral arrangements, donations be made to the family he's supported and had to leave behind. Sincere thanks to everyone's love, support, and condolences.