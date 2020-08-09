Daniel R. Dambrauskas October 24, 1928 - July 29, 2020
Daniel Ralph Dambrauskas died of natural causes July 29,2020 at his home in Greenbelt, MD, surrounded by love from his family. He was 91. Dan worked for the DC government for 30 years, retiring as an assistant inspector general in 1987. As a young man, he served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during the Korean War, 1951 to 1953. Born to Lithuanian parents in Wilkes-Barre, PA, Dan moved in 1944 to Beltsville, MD. In 1954, he and his bride moved to Greenbelt, where they devoted themselves to their three children and one grandson, and generously volunteered in their community. Dan lived his life with a keen sense of curiosity, optimism, and humor, always keeping his eyes on the ball: be it a bowling ball, golf ball, or billiard ball. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Lillian Mae (Dennis); son, Raymond, and his wife Louise (Ng) of Shepardstown, WV; daughter Donna and her husband, Gabriel Iriarte, of College Park, MD; grandson, Mikhail Iriarte, also of College Park; daughter Susan of Silver Spring, MD; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Alphonse, Raymond, Charles, and Robert. Celebration of Life to be held in the coming months. If you wish to make a memorial contribution in Dan's honor, please consider donating to the Greenbelt Lions Club, P.O. Box 677, Greenbelt, MD 20768, or through Lions Club International Foundation (https://lcif.org
[lcif.org
]). You may write on Dan's virtual Tribute Wall hosted by Gasch's Funeral Home, PA, at https://www.gaschs.com/listings