

Daniel Patrick Reardon, DDS

(Age 72)



Of Annapolis, Maryland, formerly of Washington, DC died Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was the beloved father of Daniel Francis and Patrick Edward Reardon. Born in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Daniel was the fourth child of Edward and Eleanor Reardon; brother to Nancy, Edward, and his twin brother Dermid, with whom he shared a special bond throughout their lives.

After graduating from Holy Cross College in Worcester, Massachusetts, he went into the Peace Corps and served for two years in the Cameroon. Daniel then went on to graduate from Georgetown University Dental School and established a general practice in Washington, DC. Among his patients, he made many, wonderful, lifelong friends.

He is survived by his son, Patrick Edward Reardon; and his brothers Dermid and Edward Reardon.

A funeral service will be held at St. Columba's Episcopal Church, 4201 Albemarle Street, NW, Washington, DC 20016 on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. with a reception following the service. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Charitable donations may be directed to the Karitas Foundation, a community building, education and empowerment of persons with disabilities in Mexico.