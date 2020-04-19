The Washington Post

DANIEL "Danny" RUSSELL

DANIEL JOHN RUSSELL (Age 35)  
"Danny"  
1984 ~ 2020  

Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 following a brief illness. He was predeceased by his grandfather, John Russell. He was a devoted son to his parents, Linda and Kenny Viands of Olney, MD; loving brother and brother-in-law to Angela and Matt Bembenek of Arlington, VA and proud uncle to baby Archer. Danny was a graduate of Wheaton High School and active member of the ARC of Montgomery County. Danny brought light and laughter to all those around him. A private service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the ARC of Montgomery County.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2020
