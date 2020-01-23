

DANIEL SEGANISH (Age 88)



Of Springfield, VA, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, January 20, 2020.

He was born in Kingston, PA, son of the late Daniel and Charlotte Regina Pastula Seganish, and widower of Clara Headley Seganish. Dan attended Swoyersville High School, Wyoming Seminary (SEM) in Kingston, and graduated in 1954 from the Catholic University of America with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation, he worked at PEPCO and then proceeded to have a distinguished 37 year career as a civilian for the Department of the Navy, in Washington, DC and Crystal City, VA. He supported numerous Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) submarine programs where his technical expertise, program management talents, and accomplishments were recognized and awarded. He was a beloved and devoted son, husband, father, and grandfather.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Henderson United Methodist Church, 72 Henderson Drive, Callao, VA.

He is survived by his three sons, Kenneth of Great Falls, VA, Roger and his wife Amy of Olney, MD, and Joseph and his wife Breena of Oak Ridge NC; as well as four cherished grandchildren, and many dear friends, and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Henderson United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 72 Henderson Drive, P.O. Box 22, Callao, VA 22435.