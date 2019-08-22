The Washington Post

DANIEL SHEA (1929 - 2019)
Daniel P. Shea  

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Louise Shea for 66 years, loving father of Tim, Kevin, Bill (Lori), Ellen (Rocky), Mary (Terry) and Tricia (John), and Papa of 12 grandchildren, Ryan (Ashley), Josh (Kate), Kait, Sara (Mike), Erik, Alex, Niki, Nick, Brett, Jordan, Kyle and Jack and four great-grandchildren, Orin, Jude, Shay, Matthew, and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 5312 10th Street, N. Arlington, VA 22205. A gathering will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Funeral Mass will start at 12 p.m. Interment Columbia Gardens Cemetery, Arlington VA.
