Daniel S. Sheterom (Age 65)



Dan passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, November 18, 2019, following a three year battle with lung cancer.

Beloved Ombudsman to the students of The George Washington University, Dan and his partner of 28 years; Joseph Earl Taylor, moved to New Bedford, MA to enjoy family and retirement. Funeral will be held on Friday, November 22. For all information, please visit