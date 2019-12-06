DANIEL L. SNYDER
Daniel L. Snyder, US Army
retired, passed away peacefully on Veterans
Day, November 11, 2019, at the age of 95, in Mount Vernon Hospital. Mr. Snyder was born on June 15,1924 in Pittsford, NY, son of the late Louis and Hazel Snyder. He was a veteran of World War II
, the Korean War
and served in Germany during the Cold War. Upon retirement from the US Army, he embarked on a second career with the Federal Protective Service, assigned to the Smithsonian Institution, for a period of 20 years. In retirement, he loved spending time with his family, tending his vegetable/flower garden, reading, and watching British sitcoms. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends. He is survived by a son Karl Snyder; daughters Louise Snyder and Carol Hires; five grandchildren William Tapp III, Ruth Tapp, Christopher Tapp, Erica Hires and Jessica Hires. Also survived by eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Ruth L. Snyder (Clark) and daughter Mary Tapp. A funeral with full military honors will be scheduled at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield, VA is handling the arrangements.