

Daniel Stadelmann (Age 50)



Of McLean, Virginia died peacefully surrounded by his family and loved ones on March 28, 2020, following a long battle with cancer. He was known and will be remembered for his kindness and generosity to all.

Born to Eric Stadelmann and Amparo Rojas on February 16, 1970, Daniel was raised in Perï¿½ï¿½ and Indonesia. He received undergraduate and graduate degrees in finance and accounting from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland, and a master's in business administration from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Daniel began his career by spending ten years in the banking industry in Europe and Latin America. From 1995 to 2003, Daniel worked at Citibank Corporate and Investment Bank. He was responsible developing and managing corporate relationships with multinational corporations and local conglomerates in various industries. Daniel then co-developed a micro financing start-up in Argentina in cooperation with international micro lending institutions. He joined AES, an international energy company, in 2006. During his tenure at AES, he worked in numerous roles, including Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of AES Gener in Chile from 2009 to 2014 as well as CFO of the Andes SBU from 2012 to 2014. Daniel became AES' global Treasurer in 2014 and led the company to achieving its first investment grade rating in 2019.

Daniel spent much of his time experiencing faith and devoting himself to God. He considered his biggest challenge as fully appreciating God's unlimited love for all on Earth, including himself. This search for the essence of God was continuous up to his last days when he was finally able to completely immerse himself in God's love and to accept His will without reservation. He devoted himself to his family, friends and all others without limitation. He took advantage of every opportunity to bring others to recognize in themselves their ability to love God.

Daniel is survived by his loving family including his wife of 16 years, Mariana, sons, Mateo and Lucas, daughter, Emma, and the many people he touched.

A memorial service is being planned, including live streaming, for family and friends.