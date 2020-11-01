1/
DANIEL STEIGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DANIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Daniel Steiger  
Resident of Hilton Head Island, SC, formerly of Potomac, MD, passed away on October 26, 2020 at his home with his wife and son by his side at the age of 81 years.Born to Leo and Tauba Steiger in Brooklyn, NY, Dan graduated from Midwood High School, Adelphi College (BS Physics) and received a Master of Science (Engineering) from The George Washington University. He retired from the Department of the Navy, Naval Research Lab in 1998 where he worked for 31 years in ocean research and engineering. He managed the Navy's Autonomous Underwater Vehicle research program.He could fix anything around the house due his background in engineering and he enjoyed researching topics on the internet, biking, swimming, walking, playing the banjo, tennis, golf, and boating.He was loved and will be missed by his wife Barbara of almost 36 years; his children Kevin (Corrine) Steiger and Hillary (Dan) Hall; stepchildren Jill (Russell) Barbor and Kenneth (Joanna) Shapiro; grandchildren Cody McArdle, Madison Barbor, Austin Hall, Erica Hall, Blue Shapiro and Cedar Shapiro; his sister Madeline (Arnold) Beckerman, and was predeceased by his brother Martin (Marilen, survived) Steiger.No services are planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. www.Islandfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved