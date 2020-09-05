

Daniel Bruce Stevens

Of McLean, Virginia died August 16, 2020 of heart disease. He was born June 1, 1952 in Green Bay, WI to Paul and Enid (Lison) Stevens. He graduated from Green Bay West High School (1971). Mr. Stevens attended St. Francis Desales College in Milwaukee where he studied philosophy and theology (B.A. 1975). He studied music at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for a year and then moved east to resume graduate studies in theology at St. Mary's Seminary and University in Baltimore (M.A. 1980). He completed his Bachelor's in music at George Mason University in 1991 and began teaching vocal music, music appreciation and visual art in the Virginia Public School System and schools of the Archdiocese of Washington.Mr. Stevens served as Director of Religious Education at St. Mary's Parish, Fredericksburg, VA for four years and was music director at Our Lady of Grace Church in Leisure World of Maryland for 16 years. He also performed as a pianist throughout the 1990's, mainly at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Pentagon City.Dan was devoutly faithful to the Roman Catholic Tradition throughout his life, and was a parishioner of St. Matthew's Cathedral in Washington, DC.Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Enid (Lison) Stevens, and his brother Paul (Jim) Stevens. He is survived by his brother Kenneth, his brother Timothy (Debra), and sister-in-law Betty (Race) Stevens. Also surviving are nieces, Lori Stevens and Stephanie (James) Banaszynski, and grandnephews Preston, Spencer and Simon all of Green Bay.On Wednesday, September 9, at 3 p.m., a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Monsignor W. Ronald Jameson, at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, 1725 Rhode Island Ave., NW, Washington, DC. There will be a public viewing at the cathedral beginning at 2 p.m. Pope Funeral Home in Washington, DC is in charge of the arrangements. (202-583-5400). Mr. Stevens will be buried at Allouez Catholic Cemetery in Green Bay.



