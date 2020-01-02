

Daniel D. Sullivan (Age 85)



Passed away at home in Vienna, VA peacefully on December 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife Maryjo; and six children, Terrence (Sandi), Mark (Liz), Christine (Chuck) Izui, Matt, Leo, and Erin (Eric) Schultz; as well as six grandchildren, Timothy (Kandice) Marshall, Amy (Nate) Crawford, Kyle and Andrew Sullivan and Jason and Allison Izui. He was a very responsible provider, working as a systems analyst for the US Customs for many years and then later for Fairfax County. He was a family man, willing to volunteer at church and school, coach a team and play with his kids and grandkids. In retirement, he and Maryjo traveled extensively. He had a ready smile and a loud laugh. He spent his favorite holiday surrounded by all his family, hearing funny stories and different versions of family lore, and smiling. A private ceremony will be held. Donations can be sent to the Knights of Columbus.