DANIEL SULLIVAN

Daniel D. Sullivan (Age 85)  

Passed away at home in Vienna, VA peacefully on December 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife Maryjo; and six children, Terrence (Sandi), Mark (Liz), Christine (Chuck) Izui, Matt, Leo, and Erin (Eric) Schultz; as well as six grandchildren, Timothy (Kandice) Marshall, Amy (Nate) Crawford, Kyle and Andrew Sullivan and Jason and Allison Izui. He was a very responsible provider, working as a systems analyst for the US Customs for many years and then later for Fairfax County. He was a family man, willing to volunteer at church and school, coach a team and play with his kids and grandkids. In retirement, he and Maryjo traveled extensively. He had a ready smile and a loud laugh. He spent his favorite holiday surrounded by all his family, hearing funny stories and different versions of family lore, and smiling. A private ceremony will be held. Donations can be sent to the Knights of Columbus. Friends are invited to view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 2, 2020
