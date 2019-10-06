

Daniel Syed (Age 85)



Of Silver Spring, MD and formerly Potomac, MD passed suddenly on October 3, 2019. Beloved husband of 59 years to Anne Syed; loving father of Daniel (Bella) Syed, Deirdre (William) Kipp, Edmund (Elham) Syed, Valerie Whipple, and Lorna (David) Syme; dear grandfather to Christopher, Anna, Emma, Katarina, Conor, Patrick, Sofia, Keira and Aisling; Daniel is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

Daniel was born in England. He moved to India when he was eleven and lived there for several years before moving to his favorite city, New York City. He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Columbia University, and soon after met the love of his life, Anne, on a blind date. He moved to Maryland to work as a computer scientist/engineer for the NIH, where he worked for almost 30 years. Daniel loved music, traveling, playing bridge, and was an avid fan of the English football club Southampton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 917 Montrose Rd., Rockville, MD 20852 on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Daniel's name to So Others Might Eat (SOME).