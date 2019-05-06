(Age 52)
Passed suddenly into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 24, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Rhonda Davis, his two children and one stepdaughter; Daniel T. Smith, III, Danielle Davis, and Danisha Macedo Santos (Juan) and three grandchildren. Daniel is also survived by his mother, Barbara Ann Smith, brother Michael Smith (Jennifer), and sisters Teresa Smith, Sharita Richardson (Sean), and Akia Buie and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Viewing will be held on May 8, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service, 1:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home 7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD.